Nir Barkat: UNRWA is causing terrorism

At Knesset session, Jerusalem mayor says the time has come to replace UNRWA's incitement, failing welfare system with municipal services.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat on Wednesday participated in a special session of the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee regarding the removal of UNRWA from Jerusalem.

UNRWA is the United Nations (UN) agency for "Palestinian refugees." The organization has faced criticism for its employment of members of the Hamas terrorist organization and for the incitement and anti-Semitism which is taught in UNRWA-run schools.

"UNRWA is strengthening terrorism," Barkat said in the discussion. "I present here a textbook used in their schools, which praises terrorist Dalal Mughrabi of the 'blood bus' in Herzliya. [In that attack,] 38 civilians were murdered."

"This is what the children of Jerusalem are taught under their watch. terrorism. And that must be stopped.

"The time has come to remove UNRWA from Jerusalem and replace their failing education, welfare, health and cleaning services with municipal services. This is also the desire of the Arab residents themselves.

"The time has come to stop the lies of the refugees in Jerusalem. There are no refugees, only residents, and they have to receive the services from the municipality like any other resident. US President Donald Trump's decision to cut support for UNRWA creates a window of opportunity for implementing the plan and putting an end to historical distortion."