'We saw three scared children'

Be'er Sheva police officers describe first moments after rocket attack: 'We arrived at the scene and realized people were trapped.'

Be'er Sheva police officers described the scene of Tuesday night's rocket attack.

In the attack, a Gaza rocket fell directly on a Be'er Sheva home, causing damage and sending several people to the city's Soroka Hospital. The rocket was later found to contain an unusually large amount of explosive material.

"At 3:45 a.m., we arrived immediately at the scene - me, and my staff, and several other detective teams arrived first a the scene," one officer said.

"As you see, there's a lot of destruction here. We understood that there are people trapped in the home. We entered the home and we saw three children and a mother in it, shocked and scared, the entire house was destroyed on top of them. We helped them get out of the house, we called for additional forces, professional - sappers, ambulances..."

Another officer added, "They identified a direct hit to a home. In addition to the calls we received to the police hotline."

"Civilian discipline saves lives. And therefore when there is a siren, I ask that everyone enter their protected spaces, their safe rooms. This saves lives."