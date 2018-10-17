'We saw three scared children'

Be'er Sheva police officers describe first moments after rocket attack: 'We arrived at the scene and realized people were trapped.'

Chana Roberts,

Scene of the rocket attack
Israel Police

Be'er Sheva police officers described the scene of Tuesday night's rocket attack.

In the attack, a Gaza rocket fell directly on a Be'er Sheva home, causing damage and sending several people to the city's Soroka Hospital. The rocket was later found to contain an unusually large amount of explosive material.

"At 3:45 a.m., we arrived immediately at the scene - me, and my staff, and several other detective teams arrived first a the scene," one officer said.

"As you see, there's a lot of destruction here. We understood that there are people trapped in the home. We entered the home and we saw three children and a mother in it, shocked and scared, the entire house was destroyed on top of them. We helped them get out of the house, we called for additional forces, professional - sappers, ambulances..."

Another officer added, "They identified a direct hit to a home. In addition to the calls we received to the police hotline."

"Civilian discipline saves lives. And therefore when there is a siren, I ask that everyone enter their protected spaces, their safe rooms. This saves lives."

