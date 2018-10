Likud MK Sharren Haskel, who heads the Israel-Australia Friendship caucus in the Knesset, talks to Gil Hoffman about why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t initiated elections yet, when she thinks the election will take place and why Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced he is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Gil also talks about the significance of Netanyahu starting to talk to the media and reveals which politician came to an interview unprepared.