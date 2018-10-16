Getting real about Aliyah: Olim kids ask questions

Schools across Israel celebrate Aliyah Day with ceremonies, projects, activities centered around Olim and their contributions to country.

The State of Israel designates a day each year, the 7th of Cheshvan, as Yom HaAliyah, or National Aliyah Day, to recognize the contributions olim have made to the country.

Today schools across Israel celebrate Aliyah Day with ceremonies, projects, and activities centered around Olim and their contributions to the country.

Nefesh B'Nefesh organization presents a video in which Olim children ask Olim adults candid questions about the ups-and-downs of life in Israel.

Produced by Jerusalem U and directed by Micah Smith, the video features Rafi Mischel interviewing Cheryl Mandel; Talia Rabhan interviewing Michael Grant; Sophia Rabhan interviewing Larry Woznica; Aliza Smith interviewing Sharon Dobuler Katz; Adi Smith & Eyal Smith interviewing Leah Sarah Buchine.