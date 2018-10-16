US, Israel issue joint Hanukkah postage stamp

Israel Post, US Postal Service issue Hanukkah stamp in commemoration of 70th anniversary of 70th anniversary of US-Israel ties.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of U.S.-Israel diplomatic relations, Israel Post and the US Postal Service have issued a joint stamp for Hanukkah at the American Center in Jerusalem, Tuesday.

The event was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; Israeli Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara; Chairman of the Israeli Postal Company Hezi Zaieg and the CEO of the Israeli Postal Company Danny Goldstein. The event at the American Center Jerusalem took place concurrently with the U.S. stamp dedication ceremony at the historic Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, the oldest synagogue in the United States.

The Hanukkah stamp is available for purchase at IPC branches in Israel and sells for NIS 8.30.

Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Stamp unveiling

צילום: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Unveiling new stamp; Friedman and Kara