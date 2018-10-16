'We will present our case as a counter to Hebrew University'

Ahead of tomorrow's High Court of Justice hearing that will determine the fate of BDS activist Lara Alqasem, Im Tirtzu, a pro-Zionist NGO which monitors anti-Israeli rhetoric on college campuses, submitted a request to join the hearing as a respondent.

The request, submitted by Im Tirtzu's legal advisor Attorney Ben-Zion Adoram and the Director of its Legal Division, Attorney Yaakov Cohen, comes as a counterbalance to the legal action taken by Hebrew University in defense of Alqasem.

"The leaders of Hebrew University seem to have forgotten that they should be working on behalf of the State of Israel and not on behalf of its enemies," said attorneys Adoram and Cohen.

"Tomorrow we will present our case as a counter to the leaders of Hebrew University who opted to support a person who promotes the deligitimization of Israel – the very place where its students come from and which funds it.

The High Court of Justice responded that it will issue a decision tomorrow at the start of the hearing regarding Im Tirtzu's request.

Alqasem, who had served as the University of Florida chapter president of the radical anti-Israel group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), was denied entry based on her support for the BDS movement, which the SJP has endorsed.

Alqasem appealed the decision to bar her from entering the country, but the Tel Aviv district court upheld the ban in a ruling on Friday.

On Sunday, however, the Supreme Court ordered that Alqasem’s deportation not be carried out until the court has time to consider her case.

As Alqasem pursues legal challenges to her deportation order, the Hebrew University has backed her efforts to remain in the country.