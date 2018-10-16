Woman fired after preventing black man from entering building

D'Arreion Toles, a black Saint Louis resident, arrived on Friday to the entrance of the luxury apartment building where he lives, but was blocked from entering by a white woman who also lives in the building. Today, it was reported that the woman has been fired from her place of employment.

Toles explained that he lived in the building, but the woman, Hilary Brooke Mueller, asked him to show her his key fob is to prove it.

Brooke Mueller insisted on not letting him through and claimed she was not rude to him and was just going on a walk with her dog. When she asked to know which apartment he was living in, he replied that he had no obligation to provide her with this information.



He asked her what apartment she lived in, and she mentioned the number. He told her in response only the number of the floor on which he lived. Toles, who filmed the incident on video, told Brooke Mueller that he intended to move past her. He did so, and the two went up together in the elevator. She followed him until he entered his apartment.

About 30 minutes later police arrived at the scene, but realized that no offense had been committed. Toles said he did not plan to file a complaint against Brooke Mueller, but he uploaded the entire recording to Facebook under the headline "To Be a Black Man in America and Come Home."