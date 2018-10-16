'The time has come to open up the Israeli film industry'

The Knesset passed Monday night in second and third readings Culture Minister Miri Regev’s amendment to the “Cinema Law.” The law passed with 44 votes in favor, 32 against.

The law aims to open up the Israeli film industry to a broader range of filmmakers within Israeli society.

According to the law, 20 million shekels will be added to the annual film budget, and the number of “electors” appointed in Israeli cinema funds, which provide financial aid to filmmakers, will grow. Electors determine the eligibility of filmmakers to receive funds.

The law also stipulates that the cinema funds must employ electors exclusively according to criteria detailed in the law, and that funding will ideally be directed towards private producers whose films were successful, or towards the encouragement of filmmaking in the Israeli “periphery” and in Judea and Samaria.

Regev described the law ahead of its passage as a way of opening up the film industry to “the entire Israeli public.”

“There are those who choose to sow the seeds of history and there are those who choose to make history, not a another exclusive club and not another screening out, but specifically the entire Israeli public will take part our ambassadorial Israeli film industry around the world, as well.”

“The time has come for the Cinema Law to allow theater for the various sectors: Haredim, Arabs and more. For a year and a half, the committee investigated Israeli cinema - where else do you find electors chosen by the funds? It’s like letting the cat watch the milk.”

“The time has come to bring new voices into the closed forum. We will enable Zionist, Jewish, Arab and Haredi cinema, and these are new things that didn’t exist before,” she said.