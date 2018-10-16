'This is a good government, no one wants elections'

MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home), chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, said on Monday that the crisis over the new draft law is not as significant as it has been made out to be.

"In fact, there was no crisis at all because it was possible to reach an agreement with Liberman and the haredim, and now even the Council of Torah Sages has given the impression that this is not a pretext for elections," he told Arutz Sheva in an interview, calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to declare that the elections will take place at their scheduled time.

“There is no one I know from the coalition who wants elections. I believe the opposition thinks the same way, but since the Prime Minister is not saying anything and everything is unclear, then every party thinks that elections could come at any moment. If the Prime Minister says that the coalition will continue until November 2019 and everyone agrees to return to regular work, things will look different. Everything that is happening now, people from the coalition attacking one another, is only because everyone thinks we are going to elections, even though no one wants them," continued Slomiansky, who opined that there is no better government than the present one.

"Elections will come based only on the considerations of one person, the Prime Minister, and in my opinion they will have nothing to do with any legislation. I do not understand these considerations. This government is good and we have a lot more to do. Elections will result in the same situation and perhaps it will only be worse,” he said, adding that there are many other significant laws that can be approved in the time leading up to the date of the official elections, one year and one month from now.

"There are several important laws that my committee is dealing with, such as the Civil Rights Law, the Settlement Division Law, and the Criminal Registration Law. These are government laws that I am promoting and they do not have the potential to cause elections."