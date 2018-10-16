Did the terrorist's brother try to conceal evidence?

Report says brother of Barkan terrorist took down the security cameras in the family home.

The brother of Ashraf Naalwa, the terrorist who murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Yehezkel-Levengrond in last week’s terrorist attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone, was arrested after taking down the security cameras installed in the family's home in the village of Shweika in an attempt to conceal evidence, Israeli public broadcaster Kan News reported on Monday evening.

Members of the family told Kan News that the brother was arrested after it was discovered he was holding the footage from the security cameras placed in the vicinity of the home. Four or five cameras were installed in the family home two years ago, and the brother allegedly dismantled the cameras because he feared they would cause complications to the family.

The terrorist's father told Kan News that he had been informed that the third floor of the family home, in which the detained brother lives, would not be demolished because he had nothing to do with the attack. The first floor in which the terrorist lives and the second floor in which his parents reside will be demolished, he added.

On Monday morning, the IDF announced plans to demolish Naalwa’s home.

Notification of the demolition plans was given to the relatives of the terrorist in Shweika, an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Naalwa remains at large after the attack. Several members of his family have been arrested as the manhunt for him continues.