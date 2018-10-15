Saudis preparing report to acknowledge death was result of interrogation that 'went wrong', intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey.

Live outside Saudi consulate in Istanbul as police search expected:

The Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge Jamal Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, reports CNN.

On October 2nd a 59-year-old Saudi journalist who lived in self-imposed exile in the US disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The journalist, Jamal Khashoggi - a well-known critic of the House of Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in particular – was in Istanbul to obtain official papers which would enable him to remarry.

His Turkish fiancée, who was waiting for Khashoggi outside the consulate says that the journalist never left the building, a claim supported by video footage released by the Turkish government.

Saudi authorities vehemently denied having anything to do with Khashoggi’s disappearance and initially offered the Turkish police permission to examine the consulate compound and the nearby house of the Saudi consul.