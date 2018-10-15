'I fired at terrorist to neutralize him'

An initial investigation into the attempted stabbing attack at Giti Avisar junction shows the terrorist approached a hitchhiker station secured by the IDF.
One of the fighters from Battalion 55 of the Artillery Corps identified the terrorist who started to run toward them with a knife in his hand and shot at him.
Eyewitnesses reported the terrorist attacked IDF soldiers and tried to stab them with a knife. The fighters opened fire at him and liquidated him.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said "the alertness of the soldiers and their striving for contact saved lives and prevented a terror attack. We strengthen the IDF soldiers. Settlement in Samaria will continue to grow and expand, and together we'll defeat terrorism and build the Land of Israel," Dagan added.
