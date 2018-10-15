'I fired at terrorist to neutralize him'

Investigation into Samaria attack shows terrorist knew he was identified by IDF force and drew knife, tried rushing soldiers and was shot.

An initial investigation into the attempted stabbing attack at Giti Avisar junction shows the terrorist approached a hitchhiker station secured by the IDF.

One of the fighters from Battalion 55 of the Artillery Corps identified the terrorist who started to run toward them with a knife in his hand and shot at him.

IDF Spokesman Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Eran Niv, and Commander of Ephraim Brigade, Colonel Idan Katz at scene

Eyewitnesses reported the terrorist attacked IDF soldiers and tried to stab them with a knife. The fighters opened fire at him and liquidated him.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said "the alertness of the soldiers and their striving for contact saved lives and prevented a terror attack. We strengthen the IDF soldiers. Settlement in Samaria will continue to grow and expand, and together we'll defeat terrorism and build the Land of Israel," Dagan added.