Even Trump-haters grateful he is president

On October 5th, I had the good fortune to personally congratulate Vice President Mike Pence “for a great day for America and a great day for the world” after the first vote on now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Vice President was beaming. Both of us felt that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was Providential. We all agreed that the Republican base was energized by the deplorable, underhanded and disingenuous actions by certain Democratic Senators. Conservative columnist Bret Stephens came out of hibernation and finally wrote a strongly positive piece on President Trump entitled, “For Once I’m Grateful for Trump”.

He says in a nutshell, “I’m grateful because Trump has not backed down in the face of the slipperiness, hypocrisy, and dangerous standard setting deployed by opponents of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court...I’m grateful because he’s a big fat Hammer fending off a razor-sharp dagger.” The fact that President Trump brought about the transformation in a very important writer sorely missed by the Right for too long may have been part of the victory dance.

If Bret Stephens could see the brilliance and strength of leadership in the President after having bashed him for over two years, that means a lot of voters will come to the President’s side and hopefully help him in the midterms as well as the 2020 elections.

This was a turning point for many and has already started to shift the midterms back towards the Republicans. In a baseball game there is always a “momentum shift” towards the ultimate winner. The Kavanaugh circus and the President’s profound and remarkable Leadership in the face of brutal opposition was the “momentum shift” that the Republicans sorely lacked and seriously needed.

I had the opportunity to ask the Vice President about the S-300 anti-aircraft missile batteries that Putin was sending to Assad’s forces in Syria.

I am hopeful the President will intervene on this significant and serious escalation. The Vice-President did mention that it was the President’s intervention that prevented a bloodbath of 3 million people in Idlib, Syria. This was no small feat. Unfortunately, the media fails to give the President and Vice President the credit they deserve. I really hope one day that will change.

There was a time when the media was fair and balanced. I remember those times. America would do well to take a page out of the past to become great again.