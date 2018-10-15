'Israel has succeeded even when rest of the world has failed'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lauded the State of Israel's accomplishments over the last decade during the opening of the Knesset winter session Monday.

“Look what we’ve accomplished in the past decade" Netanyahu said, referring to Israel's continued economic growth even during the 2008 global recession and while other countries have experienced "stagnation."

The Prime Minister hailed his relationship with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the best of any Israeli leader.

“We’ve never had such cooperation with the largest world power,” he said of the Trump Administration.

“I am in direct, frequent contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin" over the situations in Syria and Iran, he added. “This is very important for Israel’s security."

While praising his relationships with the Russian and American administrations, Netanyahu slammed Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas for inciting and failing to condemn terrorism.

Netanyahu criticized Abbas' failure to respond to the “brutal and cruel” murders of two Israeli civilians by an Arab terrorist in the Barkan Industrial Zone.

"Not only have I not heard a condemnation, but the precise opposite is happening," he said, noting that the Palestinian Authority continues to pay salaries to terrorists and their families.