Balloon bombs land in Israeli town near Jordanian border

Balloons attached to incendiary devices were found in the Israel town of Yafit in the Jordan Valley along Israel’s eastern border on Monday.

Residents reported the discovery to local police, who sealed off the area and deployed a bomb squad to neutralize the incendiary devices.

No injuries or damage were reported.

In recent months, terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have launched thousands of kites and balloons carrying explosives and incendiary devices, using them to wreak havoc on nearby Israeli farms and towns.

The discovery Monday of the balloons raises suspicions that terrorists in Judea and Samaria may also be launching the balloon bombs.

On Friday, balloon bombs were spotted in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

A day earlier, a balloon carrying an incendiary device was spotted in the city of Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv.

In addition, last week a number of suspicious balloons were found by a woman in the “Emek Hamatzleva” area of Jerusalem, the second time in two days that incendiary balloons have been found in Jerusalem, after another such balloon was found in the German Colony area of Jerusalem last Wednesday.

At the beginning of last week, two balloons were found near the capital, one in the community of Givat Ze’ev and another in the community of Beit Horon. Another two balloons were found in the area of Modi’in.