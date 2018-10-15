It's official: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting first child

Five months after their wedding at Windsor castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they're expecting first child in spring of 2019.

The British royal family will be gaining another member early next year, roughly a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

The royal couple, who carry the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, say they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.

The announcement was made via the Kensington Palace official Twitter account Monday morning.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the post read.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, were married this May in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor castle.

This April, The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple’s third child, Prince Louis of Cambridge, is the younger brother of Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.