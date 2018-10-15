IDF to demolish home of Barkan terrorist

Home of terrorist responsible for shooting attack in Barkan industrial zone to be demolished, IDF announces.

The IDF announced Monday plans to demolish the home of the terrorist responsible for the fatal shooting attack in Barkan last week.

Last Sunday, 23-year-old Ashraf Naalwa from the town of Shweika near the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tulkarem in Samaria, entered the offices of the Alon recycling company in Barkan while carrying an M-16 assault rifle.

Naalwa forced an Arab employee of Alon at gunpoint to bind the hands of two Jewish employees – 28-year-old Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and 35-year-old Ziv Hajbi.

The terrorist then shot and killed both of his captives, before shooting and wounding a third employee.

Naalwa then fled the scene of the attack.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced its plans to demolish Naalwa’s home in the PA-controlled town of Shweika in Samaria.

Notification of the demolition plans was given to Naalwa’s relatives in Shweika, an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

“Today, October 15th 2018, the family of the terrorist who murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel in the deadly shooting attack in the Barkan industrial area was notified of the IDF's intention to demolish his residence,” the statement read.



“The IDF will continue to operate to thwart terror attacks and deter potential terrorists.”