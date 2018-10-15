Hamas official: Netanyahu should read history

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar unfazed by Netanyahu and Liberman’s threats to use force against Hamas.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar was unfazed on Sunday by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s threats to use powerful force against Hamas in Gaza.

“The enemy launched wars on Gaza did not achieve anything. The enemy threatens out of fear and can threaten as much as he wants. Netanyahu should read history, Hamas is stronger today than in the past," Zahar told the Palestinian Arab Shehab news agency.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu threatened earlier on Sunday that Hamas would suffer a "very painful" response if the terror organization does not cease the violence along the Gaza border.

"Hamas has apparently not understood the message: If they do not stop the attacks, they will be stopped in another way and it will be painful, very painful," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

"We are very close to activity of a different kind that will include very strong blows. If Hamas has any sense, it will stop the fire and the violent riots now," he added.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman later said that Israel is ready for a severe confrontation in Gaza if necessary.

"Let there be no illusions for Hamas' leaders, we are ready to deal the hardest blow," he said an interview on Kan Bet radio.

Netanyahu and Liberman’s comments followed the latest violent riots along the Gaza border on Friday, in which terrorists placed an explosive device on the security fence, causing a hole in the fence through which about 20 terrorists entered Israeli territory.

The terrorists were immediately identified by Israeli forces who opened fire at them. Most of the terrorists returned to Gaza. A number of terrorists approached a military post and the forces fired at them, eliminating them.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been ongoing every Friday since March 30. Al-Zahar recently made clear that the border riots will continue until they achieve their goals.

“The Marches of Return will not end, no matter how much pressure they put on us,” al-Zahar stressed.