EU calls for restraint following latest Gaza violence

The European Union (EU) on Sunday called for “restraint” along the Gaza border after yet another day of violence by Palestinian Arabs in the area.

“In Gaza on Friday again thousands of Palestinians have demonstrated, sometimes violently, near the fence. At least six were killed and hundreds injured from Israeli live fire, some while attempting to cross into Israel. We once again call on all to act with utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life,” said EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic in a statement.

“We expect Israel respects the principle of necessity and proportionality in its use of force. And we expect that Hamas and other extremist groups in Gaza do not exploit the demonstrations for other ends and ensure they remain strictly non-violent,” she added.

On Friday, as part of the Hamas-sponsored “March of the Return” riots, terrorists placed an explosive device on the security fence, causing a hole in the fence through which about 20 terrorists entered Israeli territory.

The terrorists were immediately identified by Israeli forces who opened fire at them. Most of the terrorists returned to Gaza. A number of terrorists approached a military post and the forces fired at them, eliminating them.

Kocijancic also commented on the incident near Shechem (Nablus), in which a Palestinian Arab woman was killed in what Palestinian Arabs are claiming was a “settler terrorist attack” in which Jews allegedly threw rocks at her car.

“In the occupied West Bank on Saturday a Palestinian woman was killed by stone throwing. Three Israeli civilians have also been killed in recent days and weeks. All such incidents need to be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice,” said the EU spokeswoman.

“The cycle of violence leads only to more violence and deprives entire generations from the legitimate aspiration to live in peace and free to build their own future. Only a political solution can put an end to the violence. In this context, the European Union strongly appreciates and fully supports the efforts of the United Nations’ Special Coordinator who has been working closely together with all parties and with the international community to get a political process going again in Gaza,” she added, in a show of support for UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, after the Palestinian Authority declared it would no longer work with him.

“The EU already provides the assistance to the population in the Strip and is ready to contribute to this process with all the diplomatic, technical and financial means at its disposal,” concluded Kocijancic.