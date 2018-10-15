'Close Abbas in his Ramallah headquarters'

Islam expert Prof. Moshe Sharon calls on Israel to take a firm hand not only against the PA chairman, but also against Hamas.





Loading....





Professor Moshe Sharon, an expert on Islam, on Sunday heavily criticized the conduct of the defense establishment on the Gaza border, hinting its actions showed defeatism on the part of Israel.

"Israel is not doing enough in Gaza. A situation has been created in which Palestinians break through the fence, enter IDF posts, and then loot and burn them. The solution to this situation is that whoever breaks through a fence – is killed. It used to be that way, but today we're afraid of our own shadow,” Sharon told Arutz Sheva.

"We need to act to ease the rules of engagement. It's not just a need, there's no choice,” he opined.

Sharon added that even in territories controlled by the Palestinian Authority (PA), Israel can find ways to punish PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas for his repeated attempts to attack Israel.

"They knew how to close Yasser Arafat in the Muqata [in Ramallah]. The time has come to do the same to Abbas, so that he will be under house arrest as long as he expresses himself using anti-Semitism. As soon as he activates the BDS and cooperates with it, the moment he turns to the International Court of Justice in The Hague and to international institutions against us, we have many ways to act against him and against his friends."

"It is possible to keep him in there and if there is a need for a military entrance, then the IDF will enter Ramallah and do so," said Prof. Sharon, who argued that Israel should punish not only Abbas personally, but any Palestinian Arabs who try to defame Israel.

"We have to punish the Palestinian Authority for everything it does. For example, the Palestinians have an education system that is all anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, including Abbas. The most important thing is that if we have a situation where the Palestinians are not doing their job and regulating their education system, we will punish them with full force," Sharon concluded.