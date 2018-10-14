Netanyahu backs appointing envoy to Christian world

The annual Christian Media Summit kicked off with a gala event in Jerusalem Sunday night. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman spoke at the event.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that he thought the appointment of an Israeli envoy to the Christian world was a "great idea" during the question and answer portion.

He also praised the support Israel receives from the Evangelical Christian community in the US.

"A great alliance with the evangelicals is something we do not apologize for," Netanyahu said. "We have no better friends in the world.