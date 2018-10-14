'We're pulling gov't to the right, Lieberman is pushing left'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a speech Sunday evening at a meeting of the Jewish Home Party Center in Ramat Gan, during which changes promoted by Bennett were made to the party constitution.

After the changes in the constitution were approved, Bennett took the stage and said, "This is how a democratic, breathing and kicking party looks. I was born to two parents who were neither religious nor even traditional, and even when they arrived in Israel, they were far from any spark of tradition."

"The Torah does not belong only to the religious and the Jewish tradition, like the Kiddush and Bar Mitzvah, are not only for the religious. It is the property of all the people of Israel. There is an attempt by the extreme left to exclude any trace of tradition. I, as education minister, will strive inform the students who the forefathers were, who the sages were, what a page of Gemara looks like, but I will never tell people what to believe.

"I have heard of places that stopped having 'Shabbat Mommies and Daddies' because of 'religionization.' We will not force it, but our job is to submit the tradition. I am proud to be part of this party. There are people here who voted against the [changes to the] constitution and that's okay. You do not have to agree. We have the most idealistic faction in the Knesset," added Bennett.

According to him, the next Knesset elections will not be on the identity of the next prime minister. "That will be Netanyahu. The elections will be whether the Jewish Home wins and draws to the right or we vote right and get left instead."

"We are pulling to the right and Lieberman, Kulanu, and Yesh Atid are pulling to the left. The time has come to vote right and get a right-wing [government, and the public will understand that we will be the senior partners in the government."