Culture Minister and Knesset Speaker meet for reconciliation

Regev and Edelstein meet after protracted break between them since torch-lighting ceremony last Independence Day.

Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) met this afternoon after a protracted break between them that began concerning the torch-lighting ceremony on Independence Day.

Regev and Edelstein spoke for a while, after which they decided to leave the dispute behind them.

"We hashed out the substantive dispute between us and we continue forward for the Likud," the two said. "A united Likud is a strong Likud, and we'll continue to work together for its success."

The meeting took place at Regev's request, after the two had it out publicly around preparations for the torch-lighting ceremony.

Edelstein said allowing Prime Minister Netanyahu to speak at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State broke precedent, while Regev demanded that Netanyahu be allowed to speak, as ultimately was the case.