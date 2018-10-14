IDF chief of staff in US for 'Chiefs of Defense Conference'

Today, Sunday, October 14th 2018, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot began an official visit in the United States.



The main part of the visit will include attending the conference for Chiefs of Defense, to which the Chief of the General Staff was invited by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford. This is the second year in a row that the Chief of the General Staff is attending this conference.

The Chiefs of Defense Conference focusing on C-VEO’s (Counter – Violent Extremist Organizations), will take place for the third consecutive year and dozens of officials are expected to attend from all over the world. The conference will be led and hosted by The Joint Chief of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.



The goal of this conference is to discuss ways of operating against violent radical organizations.



During the conference, the Chief of the General Staff will meet with American defense officials and foreign Chiefs of Defense. During these meetings the commanders will discuss shared challenges, recent events in the area, security developments in the Middle East and military cooperation.



The Chief of the General Staff is expected to meet with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Commander of CENTCOM and the Commander of EUCOM.



The Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, is serving as Officer in Charge of the IDF in the absence of the Chief of the General Staff.