Goal is to reduce number of female soldiers choosing abortion. Last year, abortions cost IDF over 4 million shekels.

The IDF has decided to distribute free "day after" birth control pills to reduce the number of soldiers undergoing an abortion within the army framework.

839 female soldiers chose abortion last year in the army, while in 2014 the number was more than a thousand - a 16% decline in three years.

According to Army Radio reports, the IDF's investment in abortions last year was more than 4 million shekels.