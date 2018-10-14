'They cut the security fence and placed explosive devices'

IDF Sgt. Omer Kaplan from the “Nesher” Battalion, Field Intelligence unit, is the soldier who identified the incident on the Gaza border over the weekend.

“The first alert caught me as I was reinforcing the post. I observed the point and saw hundreds of rioters cutting the security fence and placing explosive devices. They created a hole in the security fence and the smoke from the explosives covered the area. In the midst of the smoke and the riot, a number of assailants attempted to come towards the military post and so I identified them and alerted the forces in the field who then fired warning shots toward them,” recalled Sgt. Kaplan.

“Most of the rioters returned, but I noticed that one was still in the field and that we lost sight of him. We reminded the live camera feed and informed the forces that we could confirm that there was definitely another terrorist in the area. One of the soldiers identified him and neutralized him,” she added.