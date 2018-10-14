Jewish Home MK: Eliminating Hamas heads will bring calm

MK Yogev says there's no reason to withhold fuel from Gaza, Israel should eliminate Hamas leaders.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), who also serves as a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, called on Israel to eliminate Hamas leaders.

Responding to the recent uptick in violence on the Gaza border, Yogev said, "As a coalition member and as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, I say to the Prime Minister and Defense Minister: Despite our desire to avoid escalating the situation in Gaza, our lack of response is creating an escalation and even a danger, and it is frustrating our soldiers."

"It's time for a response, and [the response] doesn't have to be withholding fuel from civilians, it can be eliminating Hamas leaders.

"Only determined steps such as these - maybe they will escalate things for a moment, but they will bring back our deterrence and return security to communities along the Gaza border."

On Friday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) ordered that the transfer of fuel into Gaza be stopped in wake of the continued violence along the Gaza border.

"Israel will not tolerate a situation in which fuel tankers are allowed into Gaza on the one hand, while terror and violence against IDF soldiers and citizens of Israel is carried out on the other hand," a statement from Liberman read.