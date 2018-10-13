Nasrallah: We won't help Israel in its psychological war

Hezbollah leader responds with ambiguity to Netanyahu’s revelation that the group placed missile-launching facility near Beirut airport.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday responded with ambiguity to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s recent revelation that the terror group had placed a missile-launching facility near Beirut's international airport.

Nasrallah's comments, quoted by The Associated Press, were his first since Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly last month, in which he revealed that Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, placed three missile conversion sites alongside Beirut’s international airport, including in the Ouzai neighborhood, underneath a soccer stadium and adjacent to the airport itself.

The IDF later published a video and pictures of the sites in question.

Nasrallah made no direct comment about Netanyahu’s allegations, only saying "we should not help the enemy in its psychological war against our country, people and government."

"Delivering free information even by denying is considered as a free favor for the enemy," Nasrallah added. He said his group is using what he called "intentional ambiguity."

Following Netanyahu’s speech, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry invited all foreign ambassadors in Lebanon to a meeting at its premises in order to respond to the allegations made by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu responded to the Lebanese move and said that "Hezbollah is brazenly lying to the international community by means of the fraudulent propaganda tour of the Lebanese Foreign Minister who took ambassadors to the soccer field but refrained from taking them to the nearby underground precision missile production facility. The ambassadors should ask themselves why they waited three days before making the tour. Hezbollah always takes care to clean the area at exposed sites.”

Nasrallah’s deputy, Naim Qassem, said recently that Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly neither interests nor threatens the terror group.

"We are not interested in or threatened by Netanyahu's unsuccessful show,” Qassem said, adding, “We are fully prepared to deal with the Israeli aggression if it happens, even though we do not expect it, and it does not affect the hard work we put in to improve our preparedness and our weaponry.”

