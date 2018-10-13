The inner secrets of Chabad Lubavitch

Weekly archaeological finds are incontrovertible evidence of the Jewish connection to this land. Now it's in the footsteps of King David to the fortified city of Sha'arayim, in the Valley of Elah where David fought Goliath, as described in the book of Samuel. The Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem has mounted an outstanding exhibition of artefacts from that location that shook the academic world. See it with Walter who paints pictures in sound.

How: The Arabs try to destroy all evidence of the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount, by illegally digging there and tipping everything into Arab Landfills.

And: The real Chabad Lubavitch. An insight into their philosophy and achievements. Walter talks with the Chairman and Managing Director of this extraordinary Chasidic movement Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky.

Plus: Much more.