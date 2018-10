The path to peace begins in the classroom Education is the key when we seek to fight UNRWA's support of terrorism. Jay Shapiro,

Flash 90 Spacious UNRWA facilities, southern Gaza Jay Shapiro claims that since 1948 the United Nations has been supporting Palestinian terrorism. In his opinion, the time has come to stop this, and that we need to start by looking at the educational aspects of the UN's activity.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top