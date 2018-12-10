Netanyahu visits families of Israelis murdered in Barkan. "Our hearts are torn as are the hearts of the entire nation."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, his wife Sarah and their son Yair on Thursday night paid condolence visits to the families of the two Israelis who were murdered in the terrorist attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone on Sunday.

After the visits, Netanyahu wrote in his Twitter account, "Today, my wife Sarah and my son Yair visited the families of Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi. Our hearts are torn as are the hearts of the entire nation for the loss of their wonderful loved ones. We will catch the despicable murderer and bring him to justice."

Security forces are continuing the manhunt for the terrorist who fled the scene following Sunday’s attack. The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) mapped the home of the terrorist’s family and interrogated suspects who may have assisted him in the attack.

On Thursday evening, following the capture of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack near the Samaria Regional Brigade base, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the main goal remains to capture the terrorist from Barkan.

“Exceptional intelligence and operational work led to the capture of the terrorist, hours after the attack he carried out at the Samaria Regional Brigade. All these means and many others are re-focusing on the main task of capturing the despicable murderer from Barkan. The score with him will be settled soon as well,” said Liberman.