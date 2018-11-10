Trump's former lawyer now a Democrat

US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, Axios reported.

Cohen, who was previously a close friend and confidant of President Trump, plead guilty in August to eight charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations.

While Cohen had previously stated that he would "take a bullet" for Trump, the two have fallen out over the past year.

While not specifically naming Trump, Cohen said in the plea deal that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public. It has been speculated that he could testify against Trump in the investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Cohen, his decision to turn against Trump came after a conversation with his father, who said that he did not survive the Holocaust so that the family name could be sullied by associating with Trump.

Trump responded to the plea bargain by tweeting: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"