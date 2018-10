A look around the country at how these weeks of brutal confrontations might impact next month’s elections to the Senate and Congress.

Republicans have secured their long-term goal: A right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. There are conflicting expectations for rulings on abortion, immigration, voting rights -- and the powers of both the White House and Congress.

In this divided nation, public trust in the rule of law is also at stake. How will the bitter battle over Brett Kavanaugh impact next month’s midterm elections?