Man sets fire and draws devil outside California synagogue

Suspect says 'God told him' to fire set outside of Northern California synagogue, devil scrawled nearby.

Police arrested a Northern California man who set a small fire outside a synagogue in Modesto and drew a devil on the nearby sidewalk.

Brett Bisnett, 37, of Modesto, could be charged with vandalism to a place of worship and arson for his attack on Congregation Beth Shalom.

Bisnett reportedly told officers that the drawing in permanent black marker was a devil and “God told him” to draw it, according to the local CBS affiliate. He also was shown on surveillance video pulling plants out of the ground on the synagogue property.

He set the fire using a small teddy bear, the Sacramento Bee reported.