How to claim assets after a loved one’s passing

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Ron Zalben, CPA, discuss the process of claiming assets after a loved one’s passing.

In Israel, a beneficiary needs a transfer certificate. Ron explains what a transfer certificate is and how you go about getting one.

He also explains why they are important and what a beneficiary can expect during the process.

The Goldstein on Gelt Show covers issues related to giving and receiving an inheritance. When you inherit assets from loved ones in America, it makes sense to keep those assets in the U.S.

However, if you live overseas, having a U.S. brokerage account is a problem.

Doug goes step-by-step through the process of opening a U.S. brokerage account when you don’t live in the U.S. Doug has created a free checklist to keep the legal tape of inheritance in check.