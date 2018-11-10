Ginzburg parents release emotional message

Heartbroken parents who lost two children in tragic fire in Beitar Illit release special message to public following the disaster.

The parents of the two children killed in the horrific fire in Beitar earlier this week have released a heartbreaking message for Klal Yisroel.

The children who perished R”L are great-grandchildren of the famed Ponevezh Mashgiach, HaGaon HaRav Yechezkel Levinstein. Their grandfather is HaRav Shlomo Ginzburg, a rabbi in Yeshivas Harei Yehuda in Beit Meir. The parents are Reb Yehoshua Ginzburg, an Avreich in Yeshivas Beis Yitzchak and the mother is Mrs. Devorah, daughter of Rav Nosson Dovid Shapira.

In the message, Mrs. Ginzburg discusses her promise she made to her surviving children about keeping a happy home following the tragedy.

"Please help me keep my promise to my daughters... we will continue to be a happy family," says Mrs. Ginzburg. She describes how her home was destroyed, and that her only home left is two graves for her children.

For those who want to help the broken family please click here to contribute. May they find some comfort and consolation knowing that they are not alone.

