Are Jerusalem mayoral candidates thinking about city's future?

Arutz Sheva, the Student Union, and Israel Radio met with the four leading candidates for mayor of Jerusalem at the Lev Academic Center for the Jerusalem 5800 conference, each to answer the question: "What will Jerusalem look like in 2040?"

Ze'ev Elkin, Yossi Deitch, Ofer Berkowitz, and Moshe Leon convened around one table to show voters their respective fields of vision for the city to be inherited by the next generation.

Candidate Moshe Leon told Arutz Sheva: "Whoever will be mayor should think about how Jerusalem will look in the year 5800, but while we're talking, before the elections, about what's important in the next year or two, I have no doubt that it's crucial to take care of the day-to-day problems of the city. I strongly believe that we should establish a special unit in the Authority for the development of Jerusalem, a unit that will sit down and plan 'Jerusalem 5800'."

Yossi Deitch said: "First of all I'd like to thank the leaders of 'Jerusalem 5800', it really is an important project, It strengthens and encourages me that there are people who are planning for the long run. I'm familiar with many of the plans of 'Jerusalem 5800', I will adopt some of the programs, especially in the field of tourism... Should Jerusalem be satisfied with 3-million tourists a year? What's our potential?

"I'll do whatever I can to thoroughly study all the details of 'Jerusalem 5800'. I'll take significant segments from the plan and see how we can implement them as part of our long run plan for the city of Jerusalem."