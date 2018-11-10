Former British Paratrooper: 'Tommy Robinson has more support in British army than Theresa May.'

British anti-Muslim takeover activist Tommy Robinson recently stopped at a service station where four buses full of British soldiers were taking a break. After saying hello to the soldiers some of them posed for “selfie” photographs with Robinson, who called the occasion "an honor to stand with British troops and shake their hands, even just for a few moments."

The UK Muslim Council was told about the photograph and immediately demanded the army punish the soldiers, which the army did.

The soldiers had their cell phones seized and inspected for “illegal” photos of Tommy. UK Armed Forces’ official Islamic advisor Asim Hafiz condemned the men before the investigation was complete, telling reporters that "any form of racism, discrimination, or extremism is taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with accordingly."

Robinson colleagues at Rebel Media asked "What racism? What discrimination? It was just a photo. These are proud British soldiers. Now there are unconfirmed reports that at least one of these lads has been summarily discharged from the Army — just for standing next to Tommy and smiling."

Rebel Media has initiated a petition to Defence Staff Chief Gen. Sir Nick Carter, which will be delivered to him by Robinson and journalist Katie Hopkins.