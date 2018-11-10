Hadas Malka murder accessory will remain in prison

Court rules Hani Dari, convicted of driving terrorist who murdered Border Policewoman Hadas Malka, will not be granted early release.

The Be'er Sheva District Court a short while ago accepted the State's appeal and overturned the parole board's decision to shorten the sentence of Hani Dari, involved in the murder of Hadas Malka.

The court ruled that Dari, who was convicted of driving the terrorist who murdered Border Policewoman Hadas Malka, will stay in prison.

"Once again it's been proven that the voice of the crime victims and the citizens of Israel who suffer from terrorism is of the utmost importance," said Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization that assists Malka's family in the courts.

"We view this ruling as a statement that the security of the citizens of Israel and the suffering of terror victims come before the considerations of the terrorists and their collaborators," Bleicher added.

At the hearing, the Malka family told the panel of judges that the release should be canceled, a position that was accepted by the court.

In the decision, the judges noted that the release committee's decision was flawed, and had it not been for the prisoner's actions, the attack might have been prevented. He added that as an Israeli bus owner, he has a high responsibility for security matters.