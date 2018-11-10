Gideon Sa'ar intends to run in Likud primaries

Former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced his intention to run in the Likud primaries for the next Knesset.

In a Thursday morning interview with Kan Bet, Sa'ar said, "I will be fighting for the confidence of my Likud party members in the next Knesset."

However, he added, "I am not in the stage of aspiring to a certain [cabinet] position" and said that he "very much hopes that no indictment will be filed against the Prime Minister."

Sa'ar served as Education Minister and then Interior Minister for the Likud party before announcing his decision to take a break from politics. Announcing his decision in September 2014, Sa'ar said he wanted to spend more time with his second wife Geulah and their son, David. Since then, the couple have had a daughter, Shira.

"Life outside of politics is so much better; it's of higher quality and more relaxed than political life," Sa'ar said in a March 2017 interview. "I really enjoy what I do and of course family life."