Security activity taking place in Gaza vicinity

Security activity is taking place this morning, Thursday, in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, as a result of which several roads were closed to vehicular traffic.



However, no official announcement has yet been issued by the IDF, and no special instructions have been issued to residents.



In recent days there has been an escalation in clashes between IDF forces and terrorists on the Gaza Strip border, which included the arson of security infrastructure and the throwing of objects and explosive devices at IDF forces.



In addition, there has been a significant increase in the number of kite terror attacks in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, which have caused a number of fires.

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred this week to the situation in Gaza and said, "We are not willing to bear this situation and they know it. On the other hand, there are attempts to arrive at a practical solution that will stop this suffocation. I think [this possibility] needs to be exhausted and I am doing this, despite the criticism etc. I am trying to reach a solution that will restore peace and stability, I am reluctant to start unnecessary wars."



"If you have no choice, sometimes you fight with all your might, but when there is a choice, and when there are other considerations and other edicts and more challenges, I think that the way I am taking and which the cabinet is backing is the right way."