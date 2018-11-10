Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich is expected to convene Israel Police's decoration committee as soon as possible in order to discuss the awarding of a medal for civic heroism to Ari Fuld, Yediot Aharonot reported.



Ari showed courage and heroism while fighting a terrorist who stabbed him to death in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion junction last month, and thus saved lives.

The awards ceremony will be held next month, during which medals will be awarded to policemen and civilians who displayed courage and heroism in their struggle against terrorism and terrorists in the last three years during which the wave of “lone wolf” terror has taken place.



In the video from the scene of the attack, Fuld appears to be trying to regain his composure after being stabbed, running after the terrorist and shooting at him before collapsing. A few days before he was murdered, Fuld wrote on his Facebook page: "The time has come to fight for our truth against our enemies."

Ari's father, Yona, eulogized him at the funeral: "Ari influenced thousands around the world. My son told me he would receive thousands of letters from all over the world, including from Saudi Arabia. He was everybody’s hero.”