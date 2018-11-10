The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the appeal of terrorist Nur al-Din Abu Khashiyeh, who claims through his attorney that the punishment imposed on him is too severe.

Abu Khashiyeh was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for murdering IDF soldier Almog Shiloni at the Haganah train station in Tel Aviv in 2014.

Almog's parents, Michal and Yossi Shiloni, were furious at the appeal, saying on Wednesday, "With brazenness and imperviousness, attorney Leah Tsemel, who represents the vile terrorist, appealed to the Supreme Court about the severity of the sentence of the murderer, who came from behind and stabbed [our son] all over his body in order to take his weapon and carry out a mass attack."

"Almog defended his weapon with his body and prevented a mass attack. For this he was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the commander of the Israel Air Force at the time, Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel. The Tel Aviv District Court also claimed that many owe their lives to Almog because he was able to prevent the taking of his weapon,” the parents said.

"Tomorrow morning we will again have to reopen the bleeding wound and hear the arguments of the attorney who is devoured by destructive poison. The punishment given to the miserable terrorist will not bring Almog back, but it contains the maximum punishment currently permitted by law, and we see this as a bit of comfort. We want to see the terrorist rot in prison until his last day, the punishment must be a deterrent in order to prevent the next attack," they added.