The challenges on the Aliyah Trail are as bumps serving to smooth the way.

Dr Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses some of these challenges as diseases of the diaspora resulting from acculturation and assimilation which severely affects the identity of a Jew.

In addition, there is discussion pertaining to recovery and healing of the Jewish Identity once the Jew is re-planted in Israel.