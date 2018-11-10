Barkan terrorist hid in a nearby room for 5 minutes

New details about lethal attack reveal that the terrorist did not flee the scene right away, but hid in a nearby room without being noticed.

New details were revealed on Wednesday about Sunday’s murderous attack at a factory in the Barkan Industrial Zone, in which two Israelis were murdered.

According to testimonies quoted by Kan News of workers who were at the scene of the attack and were exposed to footage from security cameras, the terrorist did not immediately flee from the scene of the attack, but hid in a kitchen adjacent to the scene.

The testimonies indicate that after he murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and injured another worker, the terrorist hid in the kitchen.

He reportedly waited for about five minutes while the factory workers treated the victims, without anyone noticing him. After a few minutes he fled the scene. Defense officials believe that after leaving the Barkan Industrial Zone, he boarded a car and headed in the direction of Shechem (Nablus).

The IDF continues its search for the terrorist. This week, security forces operated in the village of Shweika, north of Tulkarm, from which the terrorist originated.

During the operation, the forces apprehended several Palestinian Arabs for questioning, including relatives of the terrorist.