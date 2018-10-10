Melania Trump on MeToo: Accusations need evidence

First Lady says victims of sexual assault should be supported, but accusations alone are not enough to destroy people.

First Lady Melania Trump weighed in on the #MeToo movement and said that while she supports women, those who complain about sexual harassment must present evidence of their accusations.

"If you accuse (someone) of something, show the evidence," the First Lady told ABC News' Tom Llamas.

"I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, 'I was sexually assaulted,' or, 'You did that to me,' because sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories it's, it's not correct, it's not right," she said.

Melanie Trump was asked what was the most surprising thing she encountered as the president's wife, and she said that there are social associations and organizations that refuse to cooperate with her because of the policy of her husband President Trump.

"I feel that they are choosing politics over helping others," Trump added, refusing to give examples of organizations that boycotted her. "They know who they are. I don't want to put them out in front of the whole world."