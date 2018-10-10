Turkish TV: Saudi 'assassination squad' on video

Turkish media close to Erdogan publish images on Wednesday of what it described as a 15-member "assassination squad.'

Turkish media broadcast footage from security videos documenting Saudi intelligence agents who are accused of assassinating Saudi political commentator Jamal Khashoggi.

The videos show the agents as they enter and leave Turkey via the Istanbul airport, where they arrived on private flight. In one of the recordings, Khashoggi is seen entering the consulate, but there is no record of his leaving the building. The photos also show a Mercedes Vito parked next to the consulate which then went to the Saudi Consul's home.

Earlier, the Turkish media published pictures of the 15 suspects involved in the kidnapping of Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday. Khashoggi, who recently lived in the United States, asked for a document to allow him to marry his fiancée.

The Turks claim that Khashoggi was assassinated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's followers after publishing critical articles against him in the Washington Post about the war in Yemen and the arrest of human rights activists. According to reports, the Turks believe that the Saudis took the body of Khashoggi from the consulate after they raided it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded Monday that Riyadh prove its claim that Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul safe and sound. In response, Saudi Arabia allowed Turkish investigators to enter the consulate and conduct a search. Washington called on Saudi Arabia to investigate the disappearance of the journalist and President Trump said he was "worried" about his fate.