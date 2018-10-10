Gaza Division receives Certificate of Appreciation

IDF Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot on Wednesday awarded the Gaza Division a certificate of appreciation in recognition of its contribution to the security of the State of Israel.

Speaking at the ceremony, Eizenkot said, "In the past six months we have faced terror attacks, attempts to violate our sovereignty and various terror activities under the guise of popular protests involving women, children and adults."

"You have all acted responsibly and professionally in a complex reality."

Noting the Division's efforts to locate and destroy Hamas terror tunnels, Eizenkot added, "The campaign to locate the offensive terror tunnels penetrating into Israeli territory affect our forces and especially the civilian home front."

"The combined efforts of various combat officers and soldiers, technological and intelligence abilities have led to remarkable operational achievements, which are worthy of local and international recognition.



"Unfortunately our efforts come at a price. We lost our first soldier since Operation Protective Edge, Sgt. Aviv Levi, and several soldiers and civilians have been wounded, as well. We as the IDF do not have the luxury to rest on laurels but must constantly push forward knowing full-well that we are in this for the long haul. The cooperation between security forces and the Israeli communities is the key to the IDF’s strength and success throughout the years.

"We are days away from the Division's change of command. Therefore, this is a chance to express my appreciation to you, Yehuda, on your professional manner, determination, initiative and your outstanding commanding skills under challenging circumstances.

"I would like to express my great appreciation to the commanders of the Division, to the soldiers deployed along the border at this very moment, as well as to soldiers who have served here in the recent past.

"I salute you in the name of the IDF, for your devotion and commitment to the security of the State of Israel."

The Gaza Division deals with a wide range of threats. In response to these threats, it demonstrates the highest levels of determination, creativity and resolve, and working day and night to protect the residents of Southern Israel.

For the past two years, troops under the Division's Command have led the campaign to thwart the terror tunnels constructed by the Hamas terror organization. For the past seven months, the Gaza Division has operated on a daily basis to prevent infiltration into Israeli territory and to thwart severe terror attacks.

The Gaza Division displays operational excellence at all levels, from its combat soldiers on the front line to its intelligence-gathering units.

Within the Division, the units and their commanders oversee complex operations against violent riots in a professional and responsible manner. The troops serving in the Division’s area of responsibility continue to prove their readiness for a wide range of scenarios, operating day and night in order to ensure minimal disruption to the lives of civilians who live in the communities adjacent to Gaza.

IDF spokesperson The award ceremony

