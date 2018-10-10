Man who set himself on fire dies

Man who set himself on fire near Jerusalem park dies at hospital.

The man who set himself on fire near a Jerusalem park died Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the man - who had an amputated leg - lit himself on fire near Jerusalem's Gan Hapa'amon park.

Policemen arriving at the scene began investigating the incident.

Magen David Adom evacuated the victim, aged approximately 60 and in critical condition, to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. There, doctors worked feverishly to save his life.

"The injured man suffered large and serious burns all over his body," a hospital spokesperson said. "He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit where he received dedicated care over the past few days."