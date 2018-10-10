Hurricane Michael turns 'extremely dangerous'

National Weather Service warns locations may be 'uninhabitable' for weeks or months.

Hurricane Michael, expected to make landfall in Florida within the next few hours, has been upgraded to a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The Center added that Hurricane Michael is an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."

The hurricane, with winds at 130 miles per hour, is expected to hit the Florida panhandle before heading back into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Colorado State University's Dr. Phil Klotzbach, if it makes landfall as a Category 4, it will be the strongest storm to hit the Florida panhandle since 1851. It would also be the strongest hurricane to hit the US this year.

Hurricane-force winds are expected in Florida, southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia. At least 18 counties have issued evacuation orders, and over 30 shelters have been opened.

In a Tuesday evening statement, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida, wrote, "A potentially catastrophic event is developing. "Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Florida Governor Rick Scott warned, "Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades. You cannot hide from storm surge, so get out if an evacuation is ordered."

Earlier this week, Hurricane Michael claimed 13 lives in Mexico and Cuba.